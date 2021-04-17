Readers’ Letters: Sold on indoor market ideas

The prospect of a new indoor market in Aberdeen excites me.

The market we have just now in the city has been shut down for many months.

We hear that Inspire and Aberdeen Council want a revamp of the city centre. To me, it’s all jam tomorrow. Changes should not have been made tomorrow (or however long down the road) it should have been yesterday.

Start thinking outside the box.

Well here is my idea/plan. Knocking down/rebuilding will take forever, even if started tomorrow. The Green is city centre – let’s cover it. Surely not a major build? Metal stantions or similar with clear roof/sides. We cannot wait for the tumbleweed to be blowing down the city centre.

This area could have pop-ups etc. on certain days, weekend nights and could hold recitals/music.

Thinking outside the box is a must. A must would be a covered elevator from The Green to Union Street.

I am old enough to remember when The Green was abuzz with loads of smallholders on a Friday.

Surely it’s not beyond the wit of people to come up with a daily timetable. Christmas, Easter, jazz nights, poetry readings, book fairs – endless amount of small but very important businesses could use.

Michael north.

Goal for beachfront

Regarding the £150 million city centre masterplan, the beachfront has so much potential but has been left to rot for years.

It would be massive for the city and city centre if they can come to an agreement to keep the football club in the city.

KB.

Costa froth

RE the queues at Costa Coffee at Bridge of Don following their anniversary offer, it’s hardly the fault of Costa.

The planning department at Aberdeen City Council is to blame. The site at Denmore Road is a shambles.

JS.

It’s always been like this since it opened. Not sure where they thought folk would be queuing when planning was considered, if at all.

SB.