Readers’ Letters: So grateful for donations

I would like to express my sincere thanks to my friends and neighbours in the Rowan Road, Rosehill area for their generosity in donating foodstuffs and other welcome goods which, in turn, I passed on to the foodbank in Poynernook Road.

For the past two months I have been astounded by the generosity of their giving. On their behalf, I have been privileged, at the end of April and May, to hand over on both occasions in excess of 30 bags of groceries which have been distributed locally.

Once again, thanks to everyone who contributed. All donations can be dropped off at 36 Rowan Road before the last Friday of every month.

Trisha Hamilton.