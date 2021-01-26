Readers’ Letters: SNP’s roadmap going nowhere

The SNP have rolled out a “Plan B” roadmap to a referendum and plan to hold either a legal, or illegal, referendum if they win a majority in the Scottish parliament at the May elections. They say that this majority gives them a mandate to hold a second poll. I disagree.

I believe the only reason they can win a majority is because the other Scottish parties don’t have a clue, and lots of folks do not like Westminster’s attitude or that of Boris Johnson.

I also believe that the SNP started campaigning for May’s election last year, when we had the quickest turnaround ever, after the stooshie over the exam results.

Then we had the £500 gift to all NHS staff – regardless of position, or wage, when our first minister asked Johnson to use his influence, to make it a tax-free gift. To me, that smacks of blatant politicking.

NHS frontline staff deserve the cash, but what about all the frontline care home workers not employed by the NHS. I think that was a poor bit of planning.

Then just last week the SNP announced free bus travel for all under 19s. Just another freebie vote catcher?

I agree that all young adults, in full, or part-time education, should have free travel. I also think that anyone claiming benefits should get free travel for job interviews, etc. But why should anyone else get free travel to traipse around the country?

Look at the young troublemakers at Troon beach in Ayrshire over the last few years. I believe you would get more parties and illegal raves if they were suddenly given free travel.

After all, it isn’t free, someone has got to pay for it – that’s you and me, the taxpayer.

JH, Aberdeen.

Dons’ move

RE the ongoing saga regarding the Dons’ move to Kingsford. Why doesn’t Dave Cormack and his board get estimates to completely refurbish Pittodrie, in a similar move to what Fergus McCann did at Celtic Park?

The Kingsford move is still short of many millions of pounds and, in the current financial climate, I just can’t see where the money will come from.

The Dons should launch a fans’ trust, and find investment from Amerıca, where Cormack must have some well-heeled contacts. The way the Dons are playing just now, you get the feeling a trip to a hotel in Kingsford would be far more enjoyable then the dross on the park.

A Lamb.

RE the council calling on the Dons to change their stadium plans.

They would have been better on the site of the AECC. Plenty of parking areas, park and ride terminus and close access to the AWPR.

S Gillan.