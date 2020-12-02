Readers’ letters: SNP must pay for referendum

Ms Sturgeon, at her SNP conference, pronounced that “Scotland is on the cusp of history with independence in sight”.

She also says that if the SNP are returned to power in Scotland, this is a mandate for an independence referendum.

I completely disagree. I believe the only way for the SNP to have accreditation for another referendum is for the SNP to have only one subject in next year’s campaign manifesto. Namely, independence.

Forget all the other sweeteners like free breakfasts and lunches for all primary school children, and other similar giveaways.

There are also some SNP members proposing the Scottish Government should hold a referendum, even if refused by Westminster. This, in my opinion, is illegal.

As an entirely SNP innovation, any independence referendum should be paid for solely by the SNP, with no cost incurred by the Scottish people.

JH, Aberdeen.

Rally round

I am glad to see NHS Grampian are trying to improve the patient flow for release. It’s nice to see companies rallying round to help their employees get their loved ones home earlier.

The last twice I was a patient in ARI I was told at 9am that I was getting home that day.

On both occasions, it was between 5-6pm before I could leave. The problem was the pharmacy had not sent my medicine up to the ward I was in.

So to get the new project up and running, I think the pharmacy part will have to improve. Great idea. I hope it works with improvements.

Bill King.

F1 genius

RE Romain Grosjean leaping away from his burning car after the first lap crash in Bahrain.

Modern era F1 is a credit to safety and engineering genius. A few years ago it would have been a different outcome.

S Campbell.