Readers’ Letters: Slap £2 tax on drive-thru food

I am getting a bit fed up with drive-thru takeaways causing traffic jams.

I generally shop at Bridge of Don retail park once a week. Rarely can I just drive in and park/shop. This is due to the queue for Costa Coffee running nearly the full length of the car park.

My last visit was a nightmare because the queue extended outside the retail park and on to the public road, disrupting traffic. It took about 10 minutes to enter and park. Talking to checkout personnel, this apparently happens several times a day.

I also remember the queue for the McDonalds drive-thru takeaway after Covid restrictions were lifted last June. It was all the way down to the Gordon Barracks roundabout.

I think Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils should create a local environmental tax, for all drive-thru takeaways, of say £2 per order, regardless if it is for a cup of coffee or a family meal. This tax should be ringfenced for environmental projects only, to try to alleviate the wasted fuel and damage done to the environment while queueing.

a very disgruntled JH, Aberdeen.

Mask mess disgusting

While walking in Bucksburn for a bit of exercise during this never-ending pandemic, I was disgusted by the mess all over the pavements and roads.

There were at least three face masks and many more wipes, neither of which is biodegradable.

What is wrong with people?

Stop it, pocket it, then bin it.

Please consider our planet, plus all the germs floating around us and the harm these deposits create for birds and animals including us.

AK.

Stay local

I wish people would get it into their heads that travelling around spreads a virus that has killed more than 85,000 people in the UK already.

Stay in your own area and shop local.

SC.