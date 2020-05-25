Readers’ Letters: Slam brake on dualling of A96

I read your article in Wednesday’s EE about prospects for the A96 dualling project with great interest (“Concern raised by action group”, May 20, P7).

Transport Scotland’s response to questioning about the longevity of the programme post Covid-19 is precisely as I would have expected because generally turkeys don’t vote for Christmas.

It would have been more appropriate to direct the question towards Transport Secretary Michael Matheson as it will be he and fellow ministers who will plot Scotland’s course beyond the fiscal destruction caused by the pandemic.

With an economy in tatters, the highest projected unemployment rate for 50 years and other issues too long to mention, it is simply inconceivable that the Scottish Government will ignore the recommendations of the Infrastructure Commission for Scotland and The Committee on Climate Change (both of which have said to bring a halt to new road building) and continue to endorse a £3bn plus project with little demonstrable benefit.

It seems highly likely that Mr Matheson will have to tell the turkeys soon that Christmas is coming – it must just be a question of when?

Stephen Wood, Inverurie