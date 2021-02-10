Readers‘ Letters: Sinister threat to our society’

How sad that Scotland’s glorious Calcutta Cup victory over England at Twickenham was overshadowed by a row about Scottish (and English) rugby players not taking the knee.

While no one can dispute the well-intentioned motives of the Black Lives Matter movement, the pressure on footballers and other sportsmen and women to take the knee – or suffer abuse on social media if they refuse – suggests a sinister intolerance.

Being compelled to conform with a gesture, in my opinion, is a sinister threat to our society and our liberty.

Jonathan Mitchell.

Sensible proposal

In reply to the EE article pertaining to Aberdeen City Council willing to help fund the proposed new football stadium in the city.

The councillors have finally realised the unfortunate demise of the retail sector, and must be wondering how to replace the financial loss from business rates.

Add to that AFC’s plans to build their new stadium in Aberdeenshire, which means losing even more substantial income from their business rates, including all other local enterprises being affected.

It makes sense for the council to present this proposal to AFC which could save the city from becoming a ghost town.

I wonder how many AFC supporters and council tax payers welcome this proposal?

Just for the record, I am a lifelong Dons supporter and I live in Aberdeenshire, but I would prefer to see the stadium where it should be – and that’s in the city of Aberdeen.

BW.

A day to remember

Half of Scotland sitting on the edge of their seats watched in joy as the Scottish rugby team finally won at Twickenham 11-6.

After 38 years of trying, the Calcutta Cup was finally won by the Scottish team.

The jubilant team were only surpassed in joy by their coach Gregor Townsend in seeing his team clinch the game he had always promised Scotland would win.

A day of a lifetime in Scottish rugby, never to be forgotten.

Dennis Forbes Grattan.

Thank you

I was on my way to pick up my prescription on Holburn Street when I had a fall. Within minutes, three people parked their cars and helped me up. I just want to thank them for helping an old lady.

G King (81).

Goal drought

Re Jonny Hayes saying the goal drought has hit the Dons’ confidence. Confidence is low. So are skill, ambition and passion.

MR.