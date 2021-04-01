Readers’ letters: Show yourself a red card Alex

It looks like we’re in for the second performance of Alex Salmond and his monstrous ego.

His first appearance resulted in a massive own goal and made a dent in the cause he’s supposed to have believed in all his life.

His second coming runs the big risk that he’ll sink it for the foreseeable future.

Not content with scoring one own goal, he’s handing his political opponents as many free kicks as they want and then waiting on his own goal line ready to prod the ball home just in case they haven’t the gumption to do it themselves.

With the hard right in charge down south, all the omens are in place that this time we’ll ignore the unionists’ dirty tricks and honeyed words and restore Scotland’s future back into our own hands. Splitting the vote and ruining this will result in the legacy of the leading man being trashed and his name forever remembered in the same breath as Judas Iscariot.

Do the decent thing Alex, sorry two decent things. Firstly, show yourself a red card as the time for challenging the movement you helped to set up isn’t now, it’s after an independent Scotland becomes a reality.

The second one’s a lot easier. Show a little compassion and offer an apology to the two women whose lives you’ve blighted.

Bill Hendry.

Sad reality of economic climate

On talks over the future of John Lewis, on the basis the JL group lost £517m last year, I cannot see how this task force can come up with anything to convince them to stay… JL will have selected the lowest performing, most costly stores.

It’s a sad reality of the current economic climate.

LP

I don’t understand all the negativity. Yes, it’s highly unlikely they will change their minds, but surely to try to fail is better than not to have tried at all?

I think it’s commendable how quickly this taskforce have come together and forced a meeting with the JL group.

DP

If it gets to remain open, how many petitioners will actually shop there?

SW