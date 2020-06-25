Readers’ Letters: Show some compassion

The contribution from MC in Tuesday’s EE had me raging.

How arrogant to suggest that 1,000 was an inadequate sample size for a survey – simply because they disagreed with the finding!

Survey/polling companies regularly use 1,000 as a representative sample size.

The writer then showed a total disregard for others in stating that pubs and restaurants should be opened up.

They are prepared to accept the increased risk, but the virus does not discriminate between those who are prepared to risk their health and others.

There is a case for getting businesses up and running but this does not appear to be the motivation for MC’s letter – they seem simply to want to go for a drink or a meal. Fortunately, Scotland is governed by people with more compassion.

Peter Yule, Kincorth.