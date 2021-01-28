Readers’ Letters: Should Wright still play for our team?

RE Sean Wallace’s column about the online abuse aimed at Scott Wright.

I’m not angry at Wright for choosing Rangers.

But I don’t think a player who has chosen not to commit to our club should play for our team.

Also, the McCrorie situation is different – he will be our player and Rangers did the decent thing of letting him develop as a player at our club before he signed for us.

So we must return the favour and let Wright go to them.

D Douglas.

He wants to leave, just let him go!

RE Derek McInnes saying he is confident Scott Wright will give his all for the Dons until he leaves for Rangers.

He needs to go this month. There’s no point in keeping a player if he doesn’t want to be here.

They need to try to get a deal sorted so we can all move on and maybe give his shirt to someone who wants it, like Dean Campbell.

J Adams.

Beach site doable?

RE the plans being put forward to build the Dons’ new stadium at the beach rather than Kingsford.

I very much doubt this site is big enough for a 20,000-seater stadium and to meet the required Uefa and current building regulations for stadia.

I would like to be proven wrong though as this would be a good location. Hopefully the council will do the feasibility studies to prove that it can be done.

G Goodbrand.

Crocodile tears on BiFab failure

Holyrood’s economy, energy and fair work committee described the failure of BiFab (Burntisland Fabrications Limited) as a “huge blow” to workers and local communities.

These crocodile tears are 10 years after Alex Salmond famously declared that Scotland could become the “Saudi Arabia of renewable energy”. So what happened to the 28,000 jobs promised?

The 1,293 turbines erected in Scotland over these 10 years were manufactured abroad and it is only now Holyrood’s economy, energy and fair work committee have woken up to the problem.

The excuse from the SNP government was that EU rules meant companies could not be given state aid to win a contract. Yet many EU countries have found ways around this and just recently Jean-Pierre Farandou, head of the Societe National des Chemins of France (SNCF), said Eurostar will collapse without state aid. Watch this space.

C Cross.