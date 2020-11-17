Readers’ Letters: Shedding tiers to cry for votes

I heartily concur with EFM (EE, November 11) that Glasgow and Lanarkshire should be in Tier 4. The only reason Nicola Sturgeon didn’t lock down the Central Belt is that she has her eyes on next year’s election.

She didn’t want to upset the areas where most of her votes come from.

If she had locked down Glasgow as quickly as she slammed the doors in Aberdeen I’m sure that there wouldn’t be so many suffering from Covid in that area as there are now.

When we got devolution, we in the north really just exchanged one central government for another, as this SNP government shows no interest in any place north of Dundee – remember our newly equipped Fire Brigade control room closed and moved to Dundee and the Police control also moved to the Central Belt?

And as for the outdated formula used by COSLA to calculate the monies needed to fund our city – in light of the current situation it must be totally rejigged. This area has been underfunded for decades and you know what happens to underfunded businesses – they go bust.

LCS.

In dark with no apps

Is Aberdeen council staffed with numpties issuing instructions to teaching staff to turn off tracing apps on their phones?

The object of the exercise is to reduce the effects of the pandemic by knowing where it is and what it is doing. Turning the app off will keep us in the dark.

Or is this what Aberdeen Council is all about, fed on manure and kept in the dark? What a crop of mushrooms.

If they keep up this concept in all their activities no wonder there are so many complaints in the letters page of this august journal.

Dave Bashforth.

Trade off

It’s great to see the USA finally regain its sanity but Biden is bad news for Brexiteers hoping to get a trade deal. The UK will find itself isolated.

S Akari.