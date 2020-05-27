Readers’ Letters: School days

It is good to see that the SNP has seen some sense in leaving schools shut until the new term in August, as this will allow a plan to be in place for a safe return of the pupils.
What also should be considered to ensure the pupils get up to speed is to abolish the in-service days this term and use those days to the best advantage of the pupils.
A Riddle, Aberdeen.
