Readers’ Letters: School days

by Readers' Letters
27/05/2020, 7:06 pm
Scottish schools have been closed since March
It is good to see that the SNP has seen some sense in leaving schools shut until the new term in August, as this will allow a plan to be in place for a safe return of the pupils.

What also should be considered to ensure the pupils get up to speed is to abolish the in-service days this term and use those days to the best advantage of the pupils.

A Riddle, Aberdeen.