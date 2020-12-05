Readers’ Letters: Sad over state of Debenhams

When Debenhams was opening in Aberdeen we were trained in the Treetops Hotel. No expense was spared and there was a great feeling of belonging.

It sold merchandise not seen before in Aberdeen.

The first Christmas open evening was incredible, I was on Christmas decorations on the top floor and it was queued round the floor twice. We were told just to concentrate on the customer you were serving then move on to the next one. Busy but a great atmosphere.

The last time I was in the shop, I couldn’t find what I was looking for, nor could I find an assistant.

It was so disjointed, such a shame to see a great store brought to its knees.

I feel so sorry for the staff.

P Buchan.

Give money to others

While it may be the season of goodwill, I resent Nicola Sturgeon using taxpayers’ money to give £500 “Covid bonuses” to highly-paid NHS staff such as surgeons and consultants when there are more deserving recipients.

And then, of course, she had to politicise the gift by demanding that the Treasury waive the income tax on it. But we should be used to the SNP raising grievances against Westminster – in my opinion it’s about the only thing they’re good at.

Jonathan Mitchell.

Ghost town

These are very sad times with all the shops closing. So many people are losing their jobs and there’s nothing else for them.

Debenhams is a big store that will be a big loss to the city. It’s awful – Aberdeen will be a ghost town soon.

T Melvin.

