Readers’ Letters: Rules are there to keep us safe

Well done Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland – we are all record breakers.

We are breaking records on infections, “R” rates, and deaths due to Covid-19. Not a record we want to keep, or better.

Yes, I know we have a new, more highly infectious strain of the virus, which is all the more reason to follow the rules. I put the current situation down to the slowness of governments to act, public complacency and failure to follow the rules.

If I had my way, anyone who flouted the rules by having parties, failing to socially distance, not wearing masks indoors, travelling for non-essential reasons or failing to isolate would be put to the back of the queue for vaccinations.

I would also heavily fine those who think the laws don’t apply to them – like footballers, stars (and guests) at parties, government personnel, including advisors – not the paltry £100, but one-tenth of their gross income. I just wonder how many people have been infected “accidentally” by someone who broke the rules.

Come on folks – the rules are there to be followed as best we can, not broken, bent or, in some reported cases, blatantly ignored. Stay safe.

JH, Aberdeen.

Better pay

I did not clap for essential workers as I believe they need appropriate wages for the work they do rather than a round of applause.

Essential workers are those who have no alternative but to go to work every day during the Covid crisis to do their essential job to keep the country running.

These essential workers should not be confused with those who are lucky enough to work from home for the last 10 months on their laptops and on full salary.

Dennis Forbes Grattan.

Don’t go

The news Scottie Wright has not signed a new contract is not what the Dons want.

I thought he was an Aberdeen loon through and through. No doubt he wants to make three times his wages elsewhere. I’m pleading Scott, think again.

Duncan Findlay (An ardent Dons fan).