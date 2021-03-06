Readers’ Letters: Rubislaw Quarry project sparks outrage

The Evening Express reported on Tuesday that the council had agreed to a proposal to build a huge block of rentable flats at Rubislaw Quarry.

The decision has been forced by the intervention of a government reporter with no connection with Aberdeen, who overturned the council and public opinion.

That decision was outrageous in that it permitted the progress of a scheme which the people of Aberdeen widely believed was not required in the area’s economic situation and offered the prospect of an unattractive structure with nothing in common with the environs or the historic nature of the site.

What was regrettable was that the minister responsible stepped back from involvement and left the reporter to soldier on, although his views are alien to local opinion.

What seems worse is that there appears to be a preoccupation with a financial inducement of £3.7m offered.

The Scottish government can take no pride in this matter which insults the community.

D Duncan, Aberdeen.

Polling opinion

Re Duncan Milne’s letter about Glashieburn School being used as a polling station.

It’s just ridiculous. What about community centres – they are not being used?

Children have lost enough days already this year.

TX.

Spending made easy

Re the contactless pay limit to rise to £100.

That isn’t safe. It was set lower so if cards got stolen or lost then they couldn’t spend so much without the pin.

KRW.

I feel this will make people less aware of how much they are actually spending. And end up spending more, more often. Not so easy to keep track.

AB.