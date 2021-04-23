Readers’ Letters: Report on ARI was a surprise

RE inspectors ordering Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to improve cleaning, handwashing and Covid testing.

We have been there several times during the pandemic – with a young child each time – and the children’s hospital could not be faulted at all.

They did absolutely everything to keep their patients separate from each other and there were people constantly cleaning, and the doctors there were great, at every opportunity when they needed to gel etc.

I’m very surprised to see this!

To the staff – don’t let it demoralise you, we think you are doing a great job.

CC.

Inspiring leadership

RE Scott Begbie’s column, I have to concur that Aberdeen Inspired have proved to consistently be at the forefront of creating a positive future for our city.

The city centre events from Spectra to Nuart have built our reputation as a place worth a visit, a place to choose to work and to live.

Adrian Watson has been a force for good, and I hope we enjoy his leadership for some time yet. If you have a vote in the game, back Aberdeen Inspired. Support Team Aberdeen, be part of it.

Better to support positive change than whine in the background.

GM.

Costa mess

RE the traffic and call for marshals at Costa.

The council allowed the place to be built in the first place. The council can sort the problem.

MT.