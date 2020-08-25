Readers Letters: Red card over rant at referee

RE Jonathan Mitchell’s letter attacking Douglas Ross for not attending the VJ Day commemorations in Forres recently.

I’m sure Mr Ross wasn’t even Scottish Tory leader when he was given his SFA official roster, and I’m sure that the honour of servicemen and women was well represented and paid tribute to by many others.

I can’t help but feel Mr Mitchell is missing the bigger picture in order to make a petty little point.

However, it is worth noting that given the shambles of defeat and surrender of the British forces in the Far East at the start of the war, we actually owe these men and women a huge apology for condemning them to more than four years of brutality in captivity.

Our finest hour against the Japanese came in Burma, along with our commonwealth allies, then later along with American and Chinese troops we finally gained a hard-won victory over a committed and fierce enemy.

After the war, Singapore kicked us out and the Chinese didn’t want us back, as before the war, we were in the Far East simply as colonial masters.

A Lamb.

Be respectful during crisis

RE Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden saying lockdown talks with the Scottish Government were “a struggle” – but they ended up with “the best option”.

It’s not down to the government. It’s not down to the council – it’s down to each and every one of us! Unfortunately, there are consequences to every action we take.

So be respectful of this deadly virus and your fellow human beings.

JER.

Cut opening hours in pubs

Why should the people who are following the rules suffer because some people cannot cope without going out, getting drunk and not following guidelines?

The council should restrict opening hours to stop this happening again.

BE.