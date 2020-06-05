Readers’ Letters: Quarry could be put to better use

I applaud the Aberdeen City Council planning committee for their unanimous decision to refuse the Canadian company Carterra’s amended plan for the Rubislaw quarry flats to-let scheme, which was totally unsuitable for the site despite the Aberdeen City Council planners backing the proposals.

There have been more than 400 local objections to this very ugly development, which looks more like a multi-storey of offshore containers, in such a sensitive area and I would question why on earth the city planning department backed the plan, which was incidently promoted by their ex-head of Aberdeen City Council planning, now established as planning consultant Margaret Bochel.

There is, however, a need and plenty of space for a small suitable development on the edge of the quarry as a visitor history and viewing area for the people of Aberdeen to visit and enjoy.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn.