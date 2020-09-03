Readers’ Letters: Put the brakes on cycle lanes

After the disastrous attempt by our council to introduce pedestrianisation on Union Street they are at it again, this time installing cycle lanes on the whole length of the Beach Esplanade.

Councillor Sandra Macdonald doesn’t give any indication whatsoever where cars which will be displaced are supposed to park.

I suppose in her latest attack on the motorist she couldn’t care less. Despite motorists paying hundreds of pounds per year in road tax, she in her wisdom decides cyclists are much more important.

Her crass statement that hopefully we will have a nice September and October mirrors her meteorological wisdom when banning cars from Union Street. She said she hoped we have a good summer – July and August have been a washout.

I resent scarce resources being spent on a minority group when we are all screaming out for our roads to be attended to, they are a disgrace in the city.

Will these lanes stop cyclists riding on the pavements? In my opinion, no chance.

James Noel, Leggart Terrace, Aberdeen

Take no for an answer

Can I ask one thing of the SNP government?

Nicola harps on about independence and how we are a democratic society.

And we Scottish people deserve a democratic vote on independence.

Well Nicola, we had that vote. And the answer was no. Are we voting on best of three? Wake up SNP.

Start sorting out the country and accept that Scotland voted NO.

Shaun Gray.

Work it out

Re Rishi Sunak’s jobs plan for 16 to 24-year-olds: Best thing they can do is take down the retirement age.

This will free up jobs for the young ones that want to work.

Or put them in the Army for three years – that will sort them out.

R Murray.