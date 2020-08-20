Readers’ Letters: Put a spoke in bike revolution

May I take this opportunity to express my total opposition to the main points in your article on the so-called cycling revolution in the city (Call to keep wheel of the cycle revolution turning, EE, Aug 17).

Firstly your photograph showed only one cyclist on the whole of Union Street, hardly a ringing endorsement of this brave new world

In the article, the pro-cycle lobby didn’t even consider the less able in our society in which private transport is the only means of getting out for a walk around town or they would be housebound on a daily basis.

Your article also states that shopkeepers have reported footfall beyond their expectations – does this include those in the Rosemount area? I think not.

Lastly, motorists contribute more than £60 billion pounds in taxes to pay for the NHS, schools, etc. Are cyclists going to fill this gap? I didn’t think so.

J Noel, leggart terrace, Aberdeen

Message understood

I have little sympathy for holidaymakers who, despite the repeated warnings, took off on continental holidays in the full knowledge that any country could be placed on a “red list” requiring isolation on return for public protection.

Their complaints fall on deaf ears and they should be reminded that coronavirus is a very nasty virus that can kill and leave those who survive with serious complications.

Get the message?

Dennis Grattan, Bucksburn.

Pupil masks

On the news about primary pupils elsewhere in Scotland testing positive for coronavirus, I’m hoping masks are compulsory soon at school. They are in shops yet people are in school for longer. It is bizarre!

SR.