Readers’ Letters: Puppies are for life, not just lockdown

Regarding the surge of people purchasing a puppy during lockdown, can you please make sure that you have the time and proper facilities that a puppy needs and not buy one on impulse during lockdown?

A puppy is for life, and it is so unsettling for a pup if you find that you no longer have the time that it needs, resulting in a dog having to be removed from your environment and be rehomed.

They are such loyal and beautiful companions, so please think very carefully before embarking on buying a puppy and taking it back to your home.

All puppies deserve to be within a good, stable loving home environment that you can give your time for.

J Fraser.

More questions than answers

Following the end of the Brexit transition period, the first minister urged the European Union to “leave a light on for Scotland as we’ll be back soon”.

This is classic Sturgeon spin – a catchy headline but completely without substance. I’d be keen to hear Ms Sturgeon explain how an independent Scotland could swiftly join the EU while using another country’s currency (Sterling) and without our own central bank. Joining the (flawed) Euro would be an alternative but meeting the criteria could take years.

Now that the UK has control of our own borders, how will this affect the free movement of people from the EU in an independent Scotland?

There are so many other questions – such as the contentious issue of rejoining the Common Fisheries Policy – but so few answers from the SNP.

The light which Ms Sturgeon referred to could be burning for a very long time.

Jonathan Mitchell.