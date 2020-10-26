Readers’ Letters: Psoriasis is not only skin deep

This year’s Psoriasis Awareness Week runs from World Psoriasis Day, October 29, until November 4.

We have an exciting programme of events planned to help us raise awareness of psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis and the services and support we can offer to people with both conditions during this week.

As a result of Covid-19 restrictions this year, a lot of the activities we have planned are necessarily virtual but we are confident we still have a very full and varied programme on offer.

Since our first awareness week in 1993, we have focused on living well with psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, young people and psoriasis during pregnancy.

This year our theme will be “types of psoriasis”.

Over the course of the week, we will focus on a different type of psoriasis each day, chosen from those which are most commonly asked about on the helpline.

We are also offering a joint free webinar event in combination with St John’s Derm Academy on November 4, details of which are available via our website www.psoriasis-association.org.uk/news/psoriasis-covid19-and-me

Please do join us for an evening of informative talks on the effects of the pandemic on those living with psoriasis. We have continued to remain open and operating fully throughout the pandemic. As before, our helpline, email, forums and WhatsApp services are all still operating as normal and can provide help, advice and support on psoriasis to all those that need it.

Our social media platforms and forums are very active and regularly updated as soon as new information becomes available.

Psoriasis affects as many as one in 50 people and is more than just a skin condition. It can affect people physically and psychologically. Although there is no cure, it is important to remember that it can be managed. With the right treatment and advice, many people can live well.

Please do join in with our Awareness Week activities and help us to change the way people think about psoriasis.

Helen McAteer, Chief Executive.

Charities support call

With 2020 turning out to be a very different year, more than anyone could have predicted, a lot of local charities are feeling it and their services are even more in demand.

So with us not getting out to socialise the same, or go away on holiday as we would love either, why not put a donation to a charity of your choice?

You never know when you may need their help one day.

Elizabeth Turner, Aberdeen.

China way?

I note that China, with a population of 1.4 billion, is currently reporting a dozen or so new Covid cases per day, with only an occasional death.

Why do we not find out what they have been doing and follow a similar policy?

Jean de Luge, Mannofield.