Readers’ Letters: PM shouldn’t be judged too early

Firstly, I totally agree with the contents of Jonathan Mitchell’s letter, particularly where he praises the UK Government for their early procurement of Covid vaccines.

This action should be applauded and through this excellent decision, we in Scotland will again reap the benefit of being part of the UK.

I liken Boris Johnson to a top-level football manager. By this I mean they need time to settle into the job and not be judged on their initial results. I think, if given time, Boris will prove to be an excellent prime minister. Yes, he is a tad eccentric, but tell me a highly intelligent individual who isn’t?

Like many of the contributors to Your Voice, I also believe that if Scotland were independent this pandemic would have “sunk us”. Reports are the UK Treasury has allocated £8.2 billion.

As for Nicola Sturgeon and her daily party political broadcast (on which the plug should have been pulled long ago), I’ve yet to be convinced of what great actions she has carried-out during the pandemic.

Let’s be honest, she has always had the benefit of hindsight due to Scotland being approximately two weeks behind England with the spread and development of the virus.

Even during a worldwide pandemic, Sturgeon and her SNP cronies are still banging on about independence, which is absolutely appalling. Also everything she says is political, even though she repeatedly says it isn’t.

The list of unanswered questions regarding how an independent Scotland would operate is endless. Oh, and what about some answers from our SNP government on the following – the failure of the education system, failed hospital waiting time targets, the debacle of the two Calmac ferries (cost to double to circa £200 million), £80m on the failed Rest And Be Thankful roadway repair, Prestwick Airport £50m, cutting of council budgets (I understand 80% of Scotland’s rainy-day account has been squandered), the Salmond affair… this list is endless.

Go Boris, go! Remember Nicola, you can’t kid a kidder.

Gordon Park.

‘Stamp’ of controversy

I refer to my recent letter on Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos stamping on a Hibs player.

The SFA have been quick to react after three former referees reviewed footage of the incident.

They were unanimous that a red card should have been shown to Morelos.

However, there is a conundrum here inasmuch that if Morelos should never have been on the field of play when he subsequently scored, should that goal be allowed to stand?

And is there any way the three points gained by Rangers can be challenged?

Or could it be classed as a draw if the Morelos goal is disallowed and a point each awarded?

There is an extreme option to deduct three points from Rangers, but would this be fair on the club?

We await to find out what decision the SFA will come up with.

TF.

If you would like to reply to any of the letters featured in our Readers’ Letters section, you can write to ee.letters@ajl.co.uk