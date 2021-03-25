Readers’ Letters: Patel’s plan for asylum seekers

The Home Secretary Priti Patel is introducing her “New Plan for Immigration”, which will make it tougher for illegal immigrants and bogus asylum seekers to remain in the UK.

Those who travelled through “safe countries” to reach Britain will not have immediate entry into the asylum system. People smugglers could be jailed for life.

The only people who will lose out will be the asylum-chasing lawyers who make their fees out of appeal after appeal after appeal in order to keep their asylum gravy train on the rails.

The cost of the support for those claiming asylum is now £1 billion a year.

More than 80% of those crossing the Channel did not have a credible asylum claim.

Those who demand that asylum seekers should remain in the UK should be bluntly told to take one into their homes and feed and clothe them.

Clark Cross.

Glass will need help

Re Stephen Glass becoming the new Dons manager – we’ll all get behind him, his staff and the team, but it does not mean I agree with the chairman’s choice.

No experience and he’ll need an old head to help. I think it’s going to be a tough few months going forwards.

BR.

Cheapest option and no experience in managing a top-flight team with a lot of history. Hope he proves me wrong!

KV.

Upset at store loss

I am so disappointed to hear we are losing John Lewis in Aberdeen.

Why keep Edinburgh and Glasgow when they are so close together? Aberdeen has nothing left – I’m very disappointed.

JR.