Readers’ Letters: Opportunity out of sad situation

The massacre of retail shops in our towns and cities is a disaster for those who are losing their jobs.

Councils will no longer receive rates from these companies so council tax will rise.

Where the properties were leased, the owners will pay less corporation tax.

This sad situation could be turned into an opportunity. There are too few affordable houses for young people and too many homeless people. These retail outlets could be turned into low-cost one and two-bedroom flats.

This would ensure additional employment in the building trade for years to come with a higher tax take.

No need for houses to be built on greenfield sites when there is this potential available.

Clark Cross.

Closure ‘inevitable’

Re Debenhams closing, it was inevitable that this was going to happen.

Not enough customers or profit being made because most people shop online. Not a good time of year for being made redundant. I wonder if the staff will get a severance package? Probably not.

Of course, it didn’t help that most of the shopping centres were closed for months due to this virus.

M Reid.

Get vaccine move right

There must be a competent person appointed to handle the distribution of the vaccine – as it is so important to get it right.

We can’t leave it in the hands of Captain Clueless (Jeane Freeman) as she made such a chaotic mess of the flu-jab.

Dennis Forbes Grattan.

