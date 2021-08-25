Readers’ Letters: Open up our city to traffic

I, for one, wholeheartedly believe Aberdeen city centre needs a total rethink.

Our once beautiful Union Street needs to be reopened to traffic without delay.

We come close to gridlock every day with things as they are and Market Street, Guild Street and Bridge Street cannot cope with the traffic as it is.

Aberdeen, with one main road, was never designed to have it closed permanently. It only takes one accident or a breakdown and that’s it, nothing moves.

We should also open up the Castlegate to traffic, get it back to its old self, restrict parking on Justice Street and allow traffic coming from the beach through and ease the bottleneck at East and West North Street.

Bill Lynch.

Give Raab a break

Can I say, what a petty point from reader Judi Martin, demanding the sacking of Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

Can I point out to Judi that it’s amazing what you can do with a mobile phone and a laptop these days, even from a beach in Greece.

Added to that, Judi, can I point out that the Afghan government had already upped stumps and fled, so who exactly was he going to call?

Britain has been quite magnificent in trying to get Afghan citizens out, so why doesn’t Judi Martin look at finding ways to help our overworked health, social, public, and rail services, all of which are under enormous pressure?

Andrew Lamb, West Road, Fraserburgh.

Bottle smashers

This is a letter to the two teenage girls breaking glass booze bottles under the Forrit Brae underpass at Teca at 5.10pm on Sunday August 22.

Girls, you are irresponsible idiots!

Dog walkers, families and cyclists use that path. Have you any idea of the pain of falling on broken glass for a small child or animal, not least vet’s fees?

You ran when you saw my husband.

You ought to be ashamed.

A parent, animal lover and cyclist.