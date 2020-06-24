Readers’ Letters: Open doors

RE the survey which found Scots are still uncomfortable about returning to pubs and restaurants, how can the response of 1,000 people fully reflect a population of approx 5.4 million?
I will have no problem going to a restaurant. Open them up and let people go, or not. Leave it up to the individual…but stop mollycoddling us all!
MC.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe