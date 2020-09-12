Readers’ Letters: Oh for good old days of football

When I was a young man in the 1960s I vividly remember the arguments I had with my father regarding football.

He could not abide what he called “modern football” and longed for the days when players “hoofed” the ball up the park and there were about 10 goals in every game.

Now I am in my seventies I find I have turned into my father.

I cannot abide nonsense like so-called “assists”.

When a goal is scored, the whole team “assist”, not just the player who provides the final pass to the person who scores the goal.

As for referees; they issue yellow cards when I would not even be awarding a foul and they don’t give free kicks when I would be issuing a red card.

What happened to the days when players could attempt to dribble past an opponent without having their shirt pulled or being manhandled to the ground?

What happened to the days when if a player was tackled hard he just got up and got on with the game and did not roll about in supposed agony only to run about as normal a few minutes later?

Players being manhandled in the penalty area when a corner kick is being taken – can referees not see that?

As for TV highlights programmes, we get about 10 minutes of football followed by 20 minutes or so of those so-called football experts talking rubbish. Oh for the good old days.

W A Ross, Aberdeen.

Parking changes

My husband and I drive to the beach, park the car and then walk along to Fittie. We went the other day and found the new parking to be very unsafe.

When you open your car doors, you are in danger if you step out, and if you happen to be a bit slow, you could be hit on either side of the car.

Also if your children are in child seats, you need the doors wide open to get them out or in – which is extremely dangerous if the road is busy. All it will achieve is fewer people parking there.

SAM.

Bike lanes

RE the new cycling lanes at Aberdeen beach.

This road layout is widely used in countries where cycling is more mainstream than it is here. It is tried, tested and safe. There is no reason this can’t work here too.

R Adams