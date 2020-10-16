Readers’ Letters: Number 10 has pair of outlaws

Wearing face masks has given the clueless pair of Cummings and Johnson the idea of becoming outlaws, operating beyond the law.

Dom Cummings, the blinkered Barnard Castle Kid, and his bewildered sidekick, Dozy Johnson, are reckless, careless and completely out of touch.

Cummings is after unbridled power, to become an irresponsible tinpot dictator. His years in Russia schooled him in the dream of totalitarianism.

Cummings and Johnson want to allow developers to build houses for the rich oligarchs on green belt land, playing fields and woodlands.

Oligarchs who want to gut listed buildings, removing period features in favour of bland modernity, will be condoned.

Cummings and Johnson have already shown their contempt for the law, over election funding in the EU referendum, over illegally proroguing parliament and breaking international law.

Already denying free speech and access to investigative journalists, they now want to muzzle broadcasters.

The Conservative Party is now reduced to mere lap dogs to an unelected political adviser.

Two hundred years of history junked.

The legacy of Disraeli, Churchill and Thatcher discarded in favour of tearing up the law.

Britain is being mugged by Cummings, and Tory MPs stand back and look the other way – a spineless gaggle of yes men!

Pete Milroy.

Hope for the vaccine

regarding people signing up to the Covid-19 vaccine trial.

Mumps, rubella, polio, measles, varicella (chicken pox) and Sars all have vaccines.

So to the naysayers: Vaccines have saved countless lives and hopefully this one will be as successful.

It’ll be the only way we can get back to any form of normality in the near future.

Respect to the trialists.

A Hayward.

Art wonder

Aberdeen Art Gallery is well deserved to share the museum prize as it is now a first-class gallery Aberdeen can be proud of.

The current BP exhibition is well worth a visit, but better to book ahead as it is being well attended by the people of the north-east.

Dennis Forbes Grattan.