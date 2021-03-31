Readers’ letters: Now is the time to think again

Shopping trends have unfortunately changed for a majority of people in recent years which has led to so many businesses and shops either going to the wall or closing. It’s been on the cards for years, so why the city hasn’t recognised this and adjusted rates accordingly is beyond me.

Access to the city has been made an embarrassing farce with the social-distancing measures that were put in place, but even before that, we seemed to discourage people from visiting the city centre rather than encouraging them.

With a severe lack of public transport options that other cities benefit from (tram, train, underground), you’d think we would encourage the use of the car again. Edinburgh, for example, offer free parking on a Sunday, whereas we don’t.

In order to attract footfall, ensure businesses stay and to attract new businesses, we need to do something. Firstly, the city needs a severe makeover as it is looking severely run down everywhere you look. Secondly, reduce business rates.

From a personal point of view, I don’t want to see the few shops we have left close or go to the wall but, in the same breath, I see it from a business point of view too. Aberdeen has been in decline for many years now, so why would you invest/keep throwing money at a city in decline?

LR.

Economic sense

The news PM Boris Johnson could holiday in the Highlands, promoting Scottish tourism, can only be a good thing in this economic climate. I don’t understand why people like coming across as hostile?

If we do not welcome people across the border and foreign travel is not allowed surely we should be as welcoming as possible for all the small business relying on tourism? No matter what your political point of view it makes economic sense??

LS.

Don’t panic

Regarding Scotland’s 1-1 draw with Israel, I wouldn’t panic too much yet. Dropping two points at home in the opener was a blow but Austria are no mugs. A draw away to Israel taken in isolation is a good result. Let’s wait and see how things pan out.

DP.