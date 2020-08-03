Readers’ Letters: Nominate your lockdown hero

The 2020 National Lottery Awards are now open for entries.

This year the annual search for the UK’s favourite National Lottery-funded projects will, for the first time, honour individuals who have made an extraordinary impact in their community – especially those who have adapted during the ongoing pandemic.

Thanks to National Lottery players, up to £600 million has been made available to support groups and organisations across the country amid the coronavirus crisis.

People have been using this funding in amazing ways and we want to honour them for their selfless dedication and fantastic work as part of the National Lottery Awards.

Encompassing all areas of National Lottery funding, we are seeking to recognise outstanding individuals in the following sectors – arts, education, health, environment, sport, heritage and community/charity.

In addition, there will be a young hero award for someone under the age of 18.

Award winners will receive an iconic National Lottery Awards trophy and £3,000 for their organisation.

If your readers know of a lockdown legend or a hometown hero they can nominate them for a National Lottery Award by completing an entry form on our website www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards.

All nominees must have been funded by the National Lottery or be associated with a National Lottery-funded project.

Entries must be received by midnight on August 19.

Jonathan Tuchner, National Lottery Awards, 70 Wellington Street, Glasgow.

City revival

Having watched with interest the various opinions on the redevelopment of Union Street, my own view would be that Aberdeen should not just follow the failed concept of other cities in forcing traffic and homes out of the city centre, but do the opposite.

With the future of cars and buses being all electric in the coming years, we should prepare to welcome cars back into the centre, and with much lower pollution also bring back people to live in the middle of this beautiful city.

I believe Union Street is simply too long to support the number of shops currently in it, as there are very few business that are economically viable in small units.

I would suggest that Union Terrace to Castlegate should be retail outlets and the west end of Union Street to Holburn St should be cafes, pubs and restaurants, with flats and housing above, bringing life back into this iconic city.

AF, Osborne Place, Aberdeen.