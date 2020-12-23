Readers’ Letters: Nobody wins in the Covid blame game

Covid-19 figures for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray appear on the front of Evening Express every day.

And the figures for Aberdeen are about double that per 100,000 as for Aberdeenshire which, given that I deliver groceries in the area, is not particularly surprising as it is many times the size of Aberdeen City and with a more rural population.

However, in the same way, a small minority do not follow the no-stopping rules outside schools.

I saw exactly that outside Peterhead Academy recently.

You will always have people who – either inadvertently or deliberately – do not obey rules and regulations set out for the Covid-19 pandemic, and that is just something we have to live with.

What I find quite sad is either those who take a holier-than-thou approach, or who always find time to blame the Scottish Government or UK Government for their failings

Of course, no one, not even this letter writer, is perfect.

We need to accept that some people cannot wear face coverings or socially distance.

I think we should instead concentrate on our own contributions to the fight against Covid-19.

Peter Ovenstone.

Unicef and UK depths

The fact that Unicef, the UN’s child protection wing, will for the first time intervene to support those at risk of hunger in the UK is a damning indictment on the depths to which the UK has sunk.

Unicef has put its funding behind a scheme designed to provide breakfast boxes to 1,800 families over the course of the Christmas holidays – marking the first emergency response in the UK by the organisation since it was founded in 1946.

Rising levels of food poverty in the UK are an absolute disgrace and the Tory government should be ashamed of this.

We are supposedly one of the richest countries in the world.

Our children should not have to rely on humanitarian charities that are more used to operating in war zones and in response to natural disasters.

Alex Orr.