Readers’ Letters: No money for stadium costs

Why would the good people of Aberdeen agree to spend £150 million (probably more) of the taxpayers’ money on a new private Aberdeen Football Club stadium.

It is a total disgrace that our council would even entertain such an amount when already extremely in debt.

The Art Gallery, Music Hall, city bypass, Union Terrace Gardens project the Haudagain Roundabout and the Middlefield Mess Project now ongoing, which was unnecessary once the bypass was completed – money is just thrown away, by our short-sighted council.

The Pittodrie Stadium should simply be “done up”, what is wrong with that? We have put up with years of disruption in Aberdeen, and overspending, then the pandemic.

Our beach has been a godsend to Aberdonians during all of this.

The council already, messed up our beach with dopey cycle lanes, which were removed pronto, all at what price?

Please leave our beach alone for us to enjoy, where sadly the parking is already a nightmare.

AK.

How would services continue?

Am I right or wrong in thinking that the NHS, the State Pension Service and a host of other national services, would cease to exist in their present form in an independent Scotland?

With them having to be replaced with “Scotland only” services, by the Scottish Government.

After all, these institutions and services were put in place, kept in place, and are funded by the British government for the benefit of British citizens, and in an independent Scotland, we Scots would cease to be British citizens.

These services are crucial not only for the wellbeing of Scots, but crucial too, for the continuation of daily life as we know it.

Finally, could someone explain how a Scottish government could possibly afford to finance such services and institutions forever?

DE.