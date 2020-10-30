Readers’ letters: No idiocy vaccine

At last there seems to be a Covid vaccine in the reasonably near future, but the game is not over.

Nobody knows if, or for how long, it will be effective. That still leaves the 900,000-odd who have caught the disease subject to Long-Covid (about 10%).

The medics know that Covid attacks the lungs, heart, liver, kidneys, and brain. What they don’t know is how much damage, or future effects, it will have.

I just hope all the non-complying rule-breakers that have caught the virus don’t end up in the future waiting for a heart, liver, or kidney transplant. Then again, in some cases, for the ones that deliberately broke the regulations, including professionals, ministers, and advisers, in my opinion, a brain transplant wouldn’t go amiss.

JHm, Aberdeen

Cold logic for Santa is polar

Amid the gloomy prospect of a digital Christmas proposed by Scotland’s very own Scrooge – Prof Jason Leitch – the first minister attempts to raise the nation’s spirits by declaring that Santa Claus is a key worker.

Yet surely this defies the cold logic of Covid-19. As an ageing chap with a generous waistline and a possible underlying health condition, then surely Santa should be self-isolating at the North Pole?

Having said that, I’m sure his trusty elves could “mask up” and take over his duties.

Jonathan Mitchell.

Subsidise meals for kids, not MPs

There are four nations within the UK. Three devolved nations, Scotland, Ireland and Wales, will provide children with free meals during holidays until Easter.

These three nations are wrong – really? Yes, according to the English Government. They would rather subsidise MPs’ lunches and dinners. Comments have been made that these meal subsidies also occur in the other nations.

But these other nations also direct the funds to help feed the children.

Don McKay

Swinney unmasked

Watching the Scottish Parliament debate on Tuesday:

At approximately 4.25 John Swinney rose from his seat to leave the chamber. He did not put on a mask, walked up to the health secretary, leaned over her to speak to her with no social distancing evident and then walked out of the chamber still with no mask on.

How can the public obey the rules when another MSP breaks the rules on television?

T Shirron, Aberdeen.