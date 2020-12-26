Readers’ Letters: No easy answer to drugs issues

I read M Roy’s letter to the Evening Express, which was highlighting the appalling level of drug-related deaths in Scotland, the highest level per ratio per head of population in Europe I believe.

M Roy seems to believe drug-taking is confined to Scotland and the UK. It’s not, it’s a worldwide problem.

Even in the poorest favelas of Brazil and the numerous inner-city ghettos, the use of glue and numerous narcotics are rife, as is the associated sadness of violent crime and sex workers, many of them trafficked.

There’s no easy answer M Roy.

Jobs and education are the only passports out of poverty I can think of – that, and rehab for those currently afflicted.

Inequality is also a major problem, but aspiration to at least try can go a long way in helping to get on with life.

A Lamb, Fraserburgh.

Upgrades good idea

It was reported plans are in the pipeline to upgrade school toilets at a couple of Victorian schools in Aberdeen.

With Covid you would have assumed all the old schools would be having such work done urgently.

Surely, in the present crisis as we are exhorted daily to keep our hands clean, national consideration into raising the standard of all educational washing and sanitary facilities should be being moved forward?

This would have the clear benefit of making life a little easier for hard-pressed cleaning staff.

PM.

Pipe down

Just what Aberdeen needs – Jacob Rees-Mogg telling the House of Commons what Aberdeen wants! Neither Jacob Rees-Mogg nor Aberdeen City speak for all of Aberdeen.

A Nicoll.