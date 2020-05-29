Readers’ Letters: No contact

I took a trip to Tesco with restrictions in place, did my shop and I was happy to shop around with no problems until I got to the checkout.
My shopping came to £37.50 at the cigarette counter. I swiped my card – not allowed, the store restricted to £30, and it was the same at the grocery checkout.
I thought the £45 upgrade was authorised by the bank, not the store.
Use card, not cash? What a joke at Tesco.
Don McKay, Provost Hogg Court.
