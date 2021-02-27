Readers’ Letters: No card to say I had Covid jab

My wife and I went to the P&J Live centre and got our Covid jab a couple of weeks ago.

When I mentioned receiving our proof card, with all the details of the vaccination, the very nice nurse informed me the Scottish Government are not doing this.

My sister (who lives in London), received the wee card of proof from the nurse who performed the injection, with date, time and details of the actual vaccine used.

Now we find that a lot of countries will not allow you to travel, also a lot of the bars, restaurants etc will not allow you into their establishment without proof of vaccination.

Why is Scotland not doing this?

Bob Gill, Aberdeen.

Realism over easing

RE the plans to ease lockdown restrictions.

Giving hard and fast dates over the ‘irreversible’ lifting of lockdown would be foolhardy and populist.

We need to listen to the experts and we need a strategy that is open to change and can respond in real-time to the virus and its spread.

Hopefully, this is the last lockdown, but we need to be prepared to bring restrictions back if the virus flares up again.

ASGH.

Great care

RE Covid cases at Summerhill home, the staff have worked so hard to keep the home safe and it’s unfortunate for this to happen

And, even though this happened, I can assure you my mum is being well cared for and the staff are working so hard through this.

CR.