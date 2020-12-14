Readers’ Letters: Musk may want to fix Earth first

SpaceX’s Starship prototype exploded in a ball of fire, which might symbolise Elon Musk’s plan to send a rocket carrying people to Mars, planned for around 2024.

Many ancient cultures knew Mars – named after the Roman god of war – as “The Red Planet”, and the first people to set foot on it will surely be coming in peace.

The wish to travel to other planets and live there is understandable but may be very difficult to achieve.

It is also our only local possibility, as it is in the so-called “Goldilocks Zone” of not being too hot or cold and having some water.

It could be a better idea for Musk to devote his time and resources to rescuing Earth and making it more liveable and let someone from the next century develop interplanetary technology.

Maybe I’m a coward, but I’m not going to Mars until they sort out that minor problem with landing the rocket.

Dennis Fitzgerald.

Informed decision

Re deciding whether to get the Covid vaccine.

It’s about informed choice – having the information from both sides and making the decision for yourself/family without pressure from either side. We still have free choice and speech at the moment.

J Robertson.

Injuries jinx

Re Dons’ defender Michael Devlin facing an ankle op and three months out – it’s a crying shame for the guy.

He’s been injured for most his career. We could do with him fit, as he’s an excellent player.

D Robertson.

Time to terminate Devlin’s contract – no point paying a wage for someone you can’t get a month a season out of.

Decent enough player, but too injury prone.

C Greenhouse.

Do you have something you want to get off your chest? Get in touch ee.letters@ajl.co.uk