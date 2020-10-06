Readers’ Letters: MPs abiding by different rules

I regularly watch Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon advise and tell us what we must do to curb the spread of this deadly virus, good advice if you listen and adhere to it, but then one of her own MPs does the opposite.

So how does she expect the people of Scotland to conform to her requests, no, not requests, demands laid down in law by the Scottish Parliament?

She is asking the people to do one thing while an MP does another.

The same thing is happening in England with the uk government, they are doing the same.

People must wake up and realise how they are being treated, it seems it’s one rule for them and one rule for us.

We need to remember, we voted them in, we can vote them out – it’s our choice.

Don Mckay.

Ignore ‘lies’ about virus

Too many ignorant people like Mr Sinclair are aiding the spread of this dangerously volatile virus by this nonsensical idea that it’s only a flu. No hysteria, Mr Sinclair.

Only sensible people following advice from people who are better informed than you.

Where does he get his daft, misleading idiotic idea from? Ah, yes. The internet?

H Smith.

Store wars

It is good news for consumers that the 631 Asda stores are to be taken over by Blackburn businessmen in a deal that will return Asda to British control.

Asda must match their competitors by adopting British suppliers, so they can claim all their meat and fish is sourced from UK suppliers.

Dennis Forbes Grattan.