Readers’ Letters: More patrols to curb speeders

I read in this week’s newspaper two articles about speeding in Aberdeen and Keithhall.

Speeding will continue to be a problem, it seems fixed speed limit signs have little effect on drivers.

Where I stay, there used to be an electronic speed display warning that was moved around the area, but I have not seen that in some time.

I remember seeing the speed warning flash up to a driver doing 52mph in a 30mph limit, and the car didn’t even slow down despite seeing the warning.

The only way to reduce speed is by using speed cameras or police patrols.

The average speed cameras on the A90 do control the traffic flow, but often cars joining from side roads will speed until they reach the first average speed camera. When a mobile speed camera unit is used, it has a speed-reducing effect on those that spot it in that area.

Everybody calls for action to be done, but what is the answer?

You can’t enforce the speed limit on every road from dual carriageways to B class roads 24/7, it’s a fact of life that speeding along with using mobile phones continues.

Perhaps harsher penalties, more points on a driver’s licence and higher fines could be a deterrent, but this requires speed cameras or marked/unmarked police cars to catch these law breakers in the first place.

A Forsyth.

Support our city venues

RE a city restaurant having a £2,000 loss because of no-shows – it’s happening all too often these days.

It’s a complete lack of manners and especially disrespectful to our hospitality venues during these challenging times. It only takes a minute to call and cancel if you can’t make it.

GD.

ITV lose out

It is my opinion that ITV hit an own goal when cancelling the last episode of Viewpoint, because of sexual harassment allegations against Noel Clarke.

They are unproven accusations, and in the UK someone is innocent until proven otherwise.

There again, due to the ballyhoo, it’s just possible ITV could have an increase in viewers if they decide to broadcast the final episode.

JH, Aberdeen.