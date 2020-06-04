Readers’ Letters: McDonald’s queues and easing of lockdown

Regarding some McDonald’s drive-thrus reopening, I was at Kittybrewster retail park and they were queuing right round the bottom car park.

Are people so desperate for junk food?

And the mess of McDonald’s paper bags and cups thrown all over the car park is disgusting.

You can tell humans are back – take your rubbish home with you if you can’t find an empty bin. Have some respect for the place you live.

AW.

Going daft

Regarding the relaxation of lockdown, the weekend was just a case of pick up where people left off before the lockdown.

Just because it’s eased a bit, it doesn’t mean the virus is gone – but a lot of folk just went daft at beaches and parks.

KM.