Readers’ Letters: Many thanks to centre staff

Last week my 79-year-old father who has a plethora of ill health problems, many life threatening, went out to the vaccination centre.

First of all, no signs indicating where and how to reach the destination, nor did the bus driver know exactly where the building was.

It transpired it was quite a long way to walk, given he had wrong directions, and by the time he arrived, he was close to passing out and quite unwell.

A member of staff saw this and rushed out with a wheelchair and provided a much-needed glass of water, then he was given priority in the queue.

The people he saw inside were exemplary and, after his injection, a man called Jonathon kindly arranged for another gentleman to push my father in a wheelchair back to the bus stop in his short sleeves, he must have been frozen.

If the staff there see this letter I wish to pass on our grateful thanks for their kindness and care well beyond their boundaries.

Now we realise that he can arrange the second vaccination through his own GP.

These type of situations restores one faith in humankind.

Thomas Duncan, Aberdeen.

Dilemma for Dons

I have a huge amount of empathy wıth Dons chaırman Dave Cormack, and, in fairness, to manager McInnes.

In my opinion, the Dons are competing against cash-heavy Celtic, and a Rangers board, which contains several millionaires, all givıng soft loans to the Ibrox side.

Scott Wright’s departure didn’t help, but realistically, the lad will earn four times the salary at the Glasgow club.

It’s a huge gamble for Cormack to sack the manager and replace him say, wıth former Hearts boss Daniel Stendell.

If it works, he’ll fill any new stadium, if it doesn’t, then the club can go back the way, which helps no one.

There’s no denyıng, that the current brand of football at Pittodrie is woeful, but if 4th place is achieved, will all simply be swiped under the Pittodrie carpet again?

Andrew Lamb, Fraserburgh