Readers’ Letters: Lock up these noisy students

We locked the student cov-idiots down after their blatant disregard for social distancing rules, put up with their bleating about the injustice of it all and just as we are about to set them free again . . . along comes Nicola Sturgeon to announce the new alcohol restrictions.

After the proclamation homeowners close to Aberdeen University were treated to the singing sensations commonly known as ‘Drunk Student Group’ and there must have been a number of copycat versions as there were quite a few of them (screaming and shouting rather than singing) as they headed back to the same dorms where they had previously quarantined.

So, thanks Nicola for encouraging the student population to go on another non-socially distanced drinking binge!

Please put your (sanitised) hands up for another student lockdown.

CW.

Don’t blame the booze

Regarding the new coronavirus restrictions, Nicola Sturgeon is basically saying alcohol is the issue when in reality it isn’t.

Illegal gatherings are the real issue alongside people not social distancing etc.

The pubs are not to blame they are being used as a scapegoat.

D Flood.

The real issues is people not following advice.

M Eames.

VPs would be OK!

There has been much discussion about the US election in the media concerning what happens if the next, elderly, President does not complete their term.

From having watched both the disgraceful Presidential debate and the better Vice-Presidential debate it would seem obvious that both of the VP candidates could easily fill the role and perhaps better than the main candidates.

Dennis Fitzgerald.

Rules too confusing

I think the problem with the Covid rules is they don’t make sense at all.

My daughter can be shoulder to shoulder, hold hands with her friends indoors at school, but can’t have a friend over to the house to play. I can work shoulder to shoulder with someone at work, can go for a meal or drink with them . . . but they can’t come to my house for a cuppy!

If the rules made sense more people would follow them. Pubs are a hard one. After the Aberdeen pub clusters, I can see why she’d close the pubs. But I don’t think it’s fair that the pubs/restaurants suffer, they shouldn’t have opened indoors pubs till after summer… that would have helped stop the problem in Aberdeen!

If the government shut down pubs etc, they should still pay their employees’ wages.

HB