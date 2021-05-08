Readers’ Letters: Locals’ say in Dons stadium

RE proposals for a new Dons stadium at the beach, Has anyone asked the people of Aberdeen what they think?

Fans and businessmen think it is great but what about the people that live in all the flats? And the folk that take their kids to the beach?

The council says it will rejuvenate the town centre, what town centre?

They want all the cars and traffic out of the centre, so how are all the fans going to get to the stadium and where are they going to park, as well as the buses of fans?

This council has more things to sort out than getting involved with Aberdeen Football Club.

They say the club cannot afford to build the stadium at Kingsford – so how can they build it at the beach?

AFC is a privately-owned business with stakeholders and the council has no right to use taxpayers money in any way to support them.

The council’s attitude is “we know best” and look where that got us.

Aberdeen is a disgrace.

CT.

BHS market

RE plans for a new market in BHS, this is absolutely fantastic – and just what the city needs to bring some life back into the Union Street area.

Hopefully, it could be the missing key to linking Union Square and the Bon Accord Centre, which may give national retailers and more local businesses confidence in investing in our city centre.

SC.

Bin thanks

During the last year we have clapped for the nurses, doctors, care workers and volunteers all helping to combat this virus. But we tend to forget about those who have come out every day for the past year to collect our rubbish, preventing a second pandemic with rotting food waste which attracts vermin, spreading decease in a matter of hours just like Covid-19.

Thanks to them.

Don Mckay.