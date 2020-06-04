Readers’ Letters: League reform seems unjust

As a Fifer who was in the away end at Pittodrie when East Fife FC were in the headline in the Evening Express “Heroes of Pittodrie”, after knocking Aberdeen FC out of the League Cup which led to many positive changes at the club, I wonder if Andrew Lamb could clarify which clubs he believes should be culled, in his opinion?

The one that finished the season in eighth place when it was called and whose leading goalscorer at one point was the future Aberdeen defender Willie Miller? Or what about the oldest Queens Park FC who developed Andrew Robertson who was regarded by Celtic FC as too small? Or maybe Brechin City FC whose late director David Will was a well-regarded administrator in Fifa I believe, certainly better at administering a club than those at Rangers FC prior to liquidation in 2012?

Why should Cove Rangers FC not be promoted as Champions instead of finding themselves in the lowest division because Heart of Midlothian FC were the worst team in the Scottish Premiership and cannot seem to accept relegation to the Championship because only 30 games were played instead of the regulation 38 games? Why should teams such as Peterhead FC and Clyde FC simply be relegated to the bottom along with Cove Rangers FC when none of them finished in the relegation places?

Yes there is merit in two 14-team divisions and a 16-team bottom division, including Kelty Hearts FC and Brora Rangers FC, but surely you don’t change the goalposts at the end of a season, extraordinary circumstances or not.

Peter Ovenstone, Peterhead.