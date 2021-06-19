Readers’ Letters: Leading man’s theatre stance

Andrew Lloyd Webber had openly declared he would defy the Covid-19 regulations and his theatres in London would be open for business on 25th June this year whether or not the current restrictions are still in force.

His stated intentions, will be in open defiance of the law and the prospect of him going to jail does not seem to faze his determination.

It would be interesting to know what views our Evening Express entertainments connoisseur in matters such as theatre holds on ALW’s stance in this matter.

Over to you Mr Begbie.

TF

Alcohol price hike

The Scottish Government are discussing increasing further the minimum price of alcohol from 50p per unit to perhaps 65p per unit to reduce alcohol consumption in Scotland.

This non-productive policy of the SNP needs to be revised so that the profits from alcohol sales are directed to national funds providing advice, help and support for those with alcohol consumption problems and not just swallowed by supermarkets and off sales profits.

In making this change the alcohol sales policy of the SNP administration would receive more overall backing from the people of Scotland.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn.