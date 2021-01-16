Readers’ Letters: Labour need to unfurl the flag

I am always amazed by the assumption that when Scotland becomes independent we will be governed by the SNP.

I am one of the thousands of Scottish Labour supporters who have no affiliation to the SNP, but are forced to vote for them because we want to live in an independent Scotland.

I have no delusions regarding the problems Scotland will face in the first years following independence. There are many hurdles which we will need to face but in my view, with belief in ourselves, these can be overcome and it will be worth it to live in a country governed by a Labour Party with true Labour values and hopefully once again be a member of the European Union.

Apart from a variation of a shared language, I have nothing in common with those uncaring little Englanders, who have taken over the Conservative party.

I never thought we could have a worse prime minister than Theresa May but Boris Johnson has proved me wrong.

I want my grandchildren to grow up in an independent, Labour-run Scotland, so come on Scottish Labour – seize the future, embrace our independence and welcome me and other like-minded Scots back into the fold.

WA Ross, Aberdeen.

Vaccination location

Re The P&J Arena being used as a mass vaccination centre.

I think it’s the ideal place – plenty of parking and paths for people queuing to get it done. Good choice.

DD.

I think this is a bit far out for a lot of people, not everyone drives.

I hope they come up with somewhere more central.

HS.

Wright off

Re the story about Scott Wright deciding his future is likely to be away from Aberdeen FC.

I have no problem with a player trying to progress in the game, however, I wonder if he has made the decision himself or is this another young man being influenced by a football agent looking after his pocket.

DS90.