Readers’ Letters: ‘Kiss of death’ was pre-Covid

Reading the Evening Express on a statement of Aberdeen having the “Kiss of Death” and the Covid-19 virus being the blame.

This “kiss” was given to the main streets of Aberdeen years ago by the lack of foresight by Aberdeen City Council by allowing the gradual decline over the years of Union Street and surrounding areas.

Top retail stores were allowed to leave without any encouragement to invest.

Union Street has been allowed to deteriorate to a state of a third-world market place where shoddy goods are sold, charities are hungry for business and there are the usual drinking venues or eating places, but nowhere for the general public to spend time shopping.

Looking at other cities in Scotland and England who are all surviving and people still patronising them in spite of the virus tells the story.

Don McKay, Torry, Aberdeen.

More harm than good

Events have reached a new low when Health Secretary Matt Hancock recommends spying on your neighbours if you suspect them of breaking the government’s hastily manufactured Covid rules.

As we continue down the path of economic suicide and ruin over a flu-type virus which has allegedly led to a 0.06% UK death rate with a median age of 82 years, it becomes clearer, in my opinion, that the measures taken will do more harm than good in the long run.

James Sinclair.Aberdeen.

Total waste

I completely agree with David Gault on Saturday’s EE.

A total waste of hard-earned money used to ruin Aberdeen beach area.

Aileen Mitchell, Bucksburn.