Readers’ Letters: Kingswells the place for Dons

Regarding the council plans for a new football stadium and leisure centre at Aberdeen beach.

I’m pro the Kingswells development because it offers the chance to build an all-in-one community hub and sports venue, with plenty of parking being made available and easy access to the venue for everyone.

I would, however, also be happy to have it built at the new location down at the beach, if they took a good long look at addressing the travel, traffic and parking issues.

I would pedestrianise part of the boulevard on match days and have music and food vendors between the amusement park and stadium.

Creating a good pre and post-match atmosphere.

So I do believe it could work at the new site, but still against remaining where it is, as it offers no positives.

D Douglas.

ARI staff still kind

Re the story about north-east NHS staff being exhausted.

Despite the circumstances, the staff are all doing a fantastic job in ARI. I have been in two weekends in a row, and even though they are knackered and hungry (they just don’t get time to stop, including the porters who are working right through without a minute to stop and eat), and most likely emotionally drained, they all kept smiles on their faces and were kind.

l Mcmillan.

Sell Sam

Re discussions over Sam Cosgrove possibly going to Birmingham City.

With the current economic situation, all clubs are looking to sell (depending how they look in the league), £2 million is a lot of money and I think the club should sell him asap!!!

Davide Perna.