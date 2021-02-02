Readers Letters: Keep calm and carry on, I say!

RE AK’s letter on doom and disaster. If you felt a bit down before reading it then, by god, you were in peril of feeling downright miserable afterwards.

More than 50 million people lost their lives with the Spanish flu in 1918, pictured, and this was after the people of this country had come through a war.

The Asian flu pandemic also took its toll in 1958 and again people came through it, and that’s the way of the world.

I’ve no doubt there will always be one thing or another but you can’t be afraid to live life by what or what not might happen.

Where’s that British spirit that saw people through the last war, and, don’t forget, these people had it a lot worse.

Think of the tremendous fear of invasion which seemed inevitable with only the Channel dividing them and us, nightly bombing raids which literally wiped out whole streets and their inhabitants.

Young courageous lads, some as young as 18, with only six weeks’ training, took to the sky to fight the enemy and many lost their own lives by doing so.

Yet people had to go to work tired out if they had been kept awake for most of the night after bombing raids, queue for their meagre rations, worrying about husbands, sons and daughters serving this country who they hadn’t seen for months on end or even years.

Many were also prisoners of war – and you think you have something to complain about AK! It’s our duty to keep a positive outlook and to show the young that you meet adversity with courage, and above all, a smile on your face.

GC

Vaccine deal

The EU says it has been dealt unfairly as regards the Covid vaccine distribution.

If this is the case, would it not be in the best interests of the first minister to insist that any surplus of vaccine about to be delivered to Scotland be sent to the EU instead to ensure proper proportional distribution? This would surely be looked on favourably by the EU in the future negotiations for Scotland rejoining Europe should it become independent.

Mike, Hilton.

The EU’s dictatorial mandarins invoked emergency powers to block Covid vaccine exports from Europe into the UK.

Following an outcry from Britain and Ireland, this diktat was dropped.

This action would have deprived Scotland of a million doses of the vaccine. Will Ms Sturgeon immediately condemn these EU dictators for their behaviour?

Clark Cross.